President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) may finalize work for a new Constitution by year-end.
"If we’re able to conciliate with other parties’ constitution proposals, we may finalize work for Turkey’s first civilian-drafted constitution by year-end," Erdoğan said.
