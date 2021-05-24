A draft regarding revisions in Turkey’s election laws will be presented to the country's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)’s Central Executive Board meeting on Wednesday.

The commission led by AK Party Deputy Chairperson Hayati Yazıcı has prepared the draft, which includes revisions such as dropping the election threshold to 5% from 7% and reorganizing the conditions for treasury grants.

The draft is expected to be sent to the Parliament after final revisions at the executive board meeting.

The current 10% threshold and the highest averages method, known as the D'Hondt method, were introduced with the 1982 Constitution, which was adopted in a referendum after the 1980 military coup.

The aim of the threshold was to prevent political instability as the former system of proportional representation introduced with the 1961 Constitution led to fragile coalition governments in the 1970s, with small or fringe parties gaining Cabinet powers far beyond their votes due to grisly coalition bargaining.