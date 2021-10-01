The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) has launched its fifth legislative year of the 27th term on Friday. In the new legislative year of the Parliament, it is expected that the amendments to the elections and political parties law in relation to the 2023 elections, the 4th judicial reform package and the tax law amendment will be important agenda items.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday made the opening speech at the Parliament, which convened under the chair of Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop.

The Paris Climate Agreement, which includes the fight against climate change, will be one of the first international agreements to be submitted to the Parliament for approval.

After the opening ceremony, the Parliament will take a break from its work and will continue to work from Tuesday, October 5th.

Group meetings of political parties will be held in the Parliament on Tuesday, October 5th. In the General Assembly, the report of the Assembly Investigation Commission, which was established to determine the Measures to be Taken Against Earthquakes and the measures to minimize the damages of earthquakes, will be discussed.

The Paris Climate Agreement, which President Erdoğan announced will be passed by the Parliament at the United Nations General Assembly, will be one of the first agreements to come to the agenda of the Parliament. The bill regarding the approval of the Paris Climate Agreement is expected to come to the agenda of the Parliament next week. Countries that have ratified the Paris Climate Agreement must fulfill their commitments to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Election law

One of the important regulations of the new legislative year will be the election and political parties law change.

As the BBC Turkish reported, it is stated that there will be no rush to bring the election law package to the Parliament, on which the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have agreed on a 7 percent election threshold.

The current 10% threshold using the highest averages method – known as the D'Hondt method – was introduced with the 1982 Constitution that was adopted in a referendum after the 1980 military coup. Even though the AK Party promised several times to remove the threshold during the last decade, no steps had been taken so far on the issue.

There is no election law change on the AK Party's October agenda either. According to the information reflected in the lobby, the election law package may be delayed after the budget negotiations in order to prevent the early election discussions.

Officials from the government and AK Party have frequently dismissed the possibility of early elections and the opposition’s demand to return to a parliamentary system.

It has been more than four years since Turkey switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the majority of Turkish voters opted to establish the new framework.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017 referendum with 51.4% of the votes in favor. The official transition to the new system took place when President Erdoğan took the presidential oath of office in Parliament after the June 24, 2018, general elections, in which he won 52.6% of the votes.

The next presidential and general elections are scheduled to be held in 2023.

Social media regulation

The work continues on the social media arrangement that the government put on its agenda on the grounds of "fighting fake news and disinformation" due to the posts made on social media after the forest fires in the summer months.

However, it is stated that the legal regulation, such as the amendment to the Election and Political Parties Law, may be delayed after the budget negotiations. In the AK Party's study, it is planned to impose sanctions on both users and social media organizations for social media posts that are determined to be "organized, organized and for a specific purpose".

It is planned to establish a unit within the Information Technologies and Communication Authority for the supervision of such shares. Social media users who post disinformation are subject to prison terms, and social media organizations are subject to heavy fines if they do not remove the content within 24 hours.

The first step regarding social media policies was taken last year when social media providers were asked to open representative offices in Turkey. The new regulation will be a continuation of this initial step.

AK Party, which has passed three judicial packages before the Parliament, continues to work on the 4th Judicial package. It is planned that the bill on this subject will be presented to the Parliament in the new year.

New constitution

The new constitution proposal of the AK Party and MHP is expected to be announced to the public in the new year.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli announced that he had completed the "new constitution" proposal in May and conveyed it to President Erdoğan. Then, Erdoğan appointed a committee under the chairmanship to work on the new constitution.

President Erdoğan declared that they are "determined to present the new constitutional proposals to the nation's discretion" in the first months of next year. It is stated that AK Party has also completed the new constitution proposal to a large extent and will submit it to the MHP's opinion before the new year.

After the joint work with the MHP, it is planned to hold a meeting with the opposition to support the new constitution package, and it is planned to be opened to public discussion in the first months of 2022.

Turkey needs a new constitution and the TBMM has the capacity to create it, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also said Thursday.

Since 1982, the current Constitution, drafted following a military coup, has seen several amendments. The bloody 1980 coup, which led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

Erdoğan wants Turkey to have a civilian-drafted constitution by 2023, coinciding with the centenary of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey.