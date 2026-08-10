The Turkish Parliament passed a critical law early Monday for the martyrs' and veterans' families to boost their rights and benefits, particularly in financial terms.

The General Assembly approved the law just hours before it was set to vote on a law as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Martyrs are mostly members of the security forces, including military personnel and law enforcement officers, who were killed in counterterrorism operations or terrorist attacks, as well as civilians killed in such attacks.

In the past few decades, the terrorist groups PKK and Daesh have been primarily responsible for deadly attacks, both across the country and abroad, targeting Turkish nationals.

The new law passed with the votes of 382 lawmakers in the 600-seat parliament. It provides for increases in monthly payments to the families of martyrs. The total payment to the parents of martyrs will be no lower than the net monthly minimum wage, which is currently slightly above TL 28,000.

The additional payment provided to veterans and people left disabled by injuries sustained in terrorist attacks and who require personal care will also be increased. The payment for people in these groups will be raised to 2.5 times the net minimum wage.

Monthly payments for noncommissioned officers, village guards (local civilians, particularly in eastern and southeastern Türkiye, who are employed to defend rural areas against attacks by the PKK and other terrorist groups), military cadets and civilians who were left disabled on duty will also be increased.

Monthly pensions will be granted to those injured while carrying out counterterrorism duties but who are not considered disabled under existing laws.

Monthly pensions will also be granted to public servants and civilians who were injured while attempting to thwart the July 15 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) or terrorist attacks but are not considered disabled under the law.

Commenting on the law, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said a new era was beginning in strengthening the rights of the families of martyrs and veterans.

In a statement posted on her social media account Monday, Göktaş said they were providing the families of martyrs and veterans with stronger rights.

She said the new regulations would improve monthly payments to the parents of all martyrs so that they would not fall below the minimum wage.

She added that those injured in the fight against terrorism but not classified as disabled would, for the first time, receive monthly pensions, along with social benefits such as free public transportation and discounts on electricity and water bills.

"Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to stand by the precious families entrusted to us by our martyrs and our heroic veterans," the minister added.