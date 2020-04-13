Libya's United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Monday seized control of the country's western city of Sorman, which had been held by forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, Libyan sources told Daily Sabah.

“After a series of drone attacks, troops launched an attack from the city of Zawiya this morning, destroying several vehicles,” the sources said Monday morning, adding that the GNA troops have already taken up some positions and continue to advance inside Sorman.

The GNA and Haftar’s militias have continued to clash in the city.

Sorman, located 60 kilometers from Tripoli, was captured by militias loyal to Haftar in April 2019.

Since the ousting of former dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Haftar's military offensive against the GNA has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since last April, when the renegade general launched an attack despite international condemnations.

In response to Haftar’s offensive, GNA forces launched the Burkan al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation to protect the capital.