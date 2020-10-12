The mayor of Kilis province Mehmet Abdi Bulut died after suffering a brain hemorrhage, reports said Monday.

The 53-year-old mayor had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Gaziantep University Şahinbey Hospital.

He was serving as the mayor of the Kilis province for the third term.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı expressed condolences in a message he posted on Twitter.

“I have learned with great sorrow that Kilis Mayor Mr. Abdi Bulut has lost his life. May God have mercy on his soul,” Çataklı said.

Bulut was a lawyer by profession and became the mayor of Kilis in the 2009 municipal elections.

He was re-elected again in the March 31 2019 local elections as the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).