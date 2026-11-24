Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli on Tuesday highlighted the progress made under the terror-free Türkiye initiative, saying the withdrawal of the terrorist group from several areas in the region marked an important step toward lasting peace and regional stability.

Speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Bahçeli said recent developments had produced significant results for both Türkiye and the wider region, emphasizing that verifying the withdrawals was essential to establishing a solid foundation for the future.

“Every stage we pass brings us closer to our goal, and signs of a hopeful future for the entire region are becoming increasingly evident,” he said.

Turkish security sources announced on Monday that the terrorist group PKK abandoned 14 more “areas of accommodation” in Iraq’s north, in a sign of progress in the terror-free Türkiye initiative. The areas were located in the Hakurk region. Last month, sources confirmed that the group left its hideouts in several areas in northern Iraq.

Bahçeli outlined two key stages of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, identifying the first as strengthening national unity and domestic solidarity and the second as establishing a terror-free region.

He argued that establishing peace, stability and fraternity across the region would help break the cycle of instability that has persisted for decades in the Middle East.

The MHP leader emphasized that the initiative was a state policy aimed at safeguarding national interests, strengthening social cohesion and consolidating fraternity between Turks and Kurds.

Recent developments, he said, had demonstrated that terrorism had been used as a tool to sow discord between the two communities.

Bahçeli also criticized opponents of the initiative, accusing them of serving imperialist interests and undermining efforts to strengthen Turkish-Kurdish unity.

Stressing that the initiative was being pursued within the framework of law, ethics and democratic politics, Bahçeli said reconciliation and social integration remained central to the process.

“We advocate reconciliation rather than conflict, integration rather than division, and peace rather than confrontation,” he said, expressing confidence in Türkiye’s collective determination to build its future.

He described the initiative as a guarantee for a future based on collective wisdom, social consensus and sincere efforts, free from external impositions and aimed at strengthening centuries-old bonds of fraternity.

Turning to developments in the Middle East, Bahçeli warned that the region was undergoing another period of instability and uncertainty.

He argued that Türkiye, drawing on its historical experience, state tradition and regional knowledge, was uniquely positioned to contribute to the establishment of a stable regional order.

Bahçeli also linked the initiative to the broader vision of the Century of Türkiye, saying domestic peace and regional stability were essential to achieving the country’s long-term objectives.

He called on political institutions to assume greater responsibility in promoting peace, strengthening national solidarity and protecting the country’s interests amid rapidly changing global and regional dynamics.

Reiterating his opposition to ethnic divisions, Bahçeli stressed that Türkiye would not allow itself to become trapped in a cycle of internal conflict.