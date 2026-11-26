Voluntary returns of Syrians living in Türkiye have continued nearly two years after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, with many crossing into their homeland through the Öncüpınar Border Crossing in the southern province of Kilis.

Syrians living in various Turkish cities, including Istanbul, Şanlıurfa and Kayseri, are traveling to Kilis to return to Syria through the border crossing.

Speaking to Türkiye's Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Thursday, one Syrian who traveled from Istanbul to Kilis to cross into Syria said he had lived in Türkiye for 13 years after fleeing his country when the civil war broke out. The 36-year-old, who works as a translator and speaks five languages, said he had spent his youth in Türkiye and considered the country his first homeland.

Other Syrians, some of whom said they had lived in Türkiye for more than 14 years, also described their years in the country as positive, saying they considered Türkiye their first homeland.

The fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 marked a turning point for millions of Syrians displaced by the country's 13-year civil war, prompting an increase in voluntary returns from neighboring countries. The political transition raised hopes among refugees of rebuilding their lives at home and reuniting with relatives after years of displacement.

Türkiye, which hosted millions of Syrians under its temporary protection system throughout the conflict, introduced measures to facilitate voluntary returns. These included allowing refugees to make visits to Syria to assess conditions before deciding whether to return permanently.