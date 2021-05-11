Muslim Americans sent a message of unity and cohesion at an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner hosted by the Diyanet Center of America in New Jersey on Monday.

The iftar was held at the Bergen Diyanet Mosque in collaboration with the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association (MALEA).

N.J. Assemblyperson Clinton Calabrese, Cliffside Park Mayor Thomas Calabrese, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and others joined Muslims to break their fast, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Sinan Dedeler, the Turkish consulate’s religious affairs attache, attended the event as well as attaches of the Turkish police.

Comparing Ramadan to a school that reminds people of their values, Dedeler said iftar gatherings provide opportunities for cultural interaction.

MALEA President Kamil Warraich highlighted the contributions of Muslim police officers, whose numbers in law enforcement agencies have surged.