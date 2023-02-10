NATO allies continue to offer their support to Türkiye in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake centered in Kahramanmaraş, which has been described as the "disaster of the century" and affected 10 provinces in the country’s south.

Accordingly, the alliance will dispatch semi-permanent shelter facilities to aid those affected by the disaster.

According to NATO, the shelter facilities will consist of fully equipped headquarter complexes that are normally used during NATO exercises and operations. These facilities will include heating systems, generators and medical treatment areas to provide comfort and support to those in need.

NATO military officials are currently evaluating the most efficient logistics and transport options to deliver the shelters, which are currently located at the NATO Support Agency, Southern Operations Center in Taranto, Italy. Additionally, tents suitable for winter conditions will be provided to complement the shelter facilities.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Christopher Cavoli will lead efforts to dispatch the units.

Welcoming the decision of the allies, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: "NATO stands in strong solidarity with our ally Türkiye. The transfer of these shelter facilities will save lives. NATO allies and partners are providing serious support to relief efforts. We will continue to do our best to help those in need.”