Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, apparently bolstered by a recent election win, got his ambitious plan, part of his “Real Armenia” doctrine, going earlier this week by proposing a new draft constitution. Among others, the draft appears to retract Armenia’s irredentism on its claim to Azerbaijan’s territories, which Baku took back with a decisive campaign in 2023. If approved, it will add momentum to a peace drive between the two countries and Azerbaijan’s ally Türkiye, which itself reinvigorated a process for rapprochement with Armenia in the past three years. Experts see this as an opportunity for Ankara as well and for stability in the South Caucasus.

Professor Yıldız Deveci Bozkuş of Ankara University, an expert on relations between the three countries, defines the declaration of a draft constitution as a “quite significant” step toward signing a permanent peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and for accelerating normalization between Armenia and Türkiye.

“The removal from the draft of the new constitution of the reference to the Declaration of Independence, which has been interpreted as the basis for territorial claims against Türkiye and Azerbaijan, can be seen as a concrete indication of Yerevan’s willingness to normalize relations with both countries. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s description of the move as a positive development also demonstrates that the issue has long been a matter of importance for Baku. The adoption of the new constitution could make a significant contribution to strengthening trust between the parties and establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” she told Daily Sabah.

Assistant Professor Najiba Mustafayeva of the Faculty of Law at Bahçeşehir University says Armenia’s announcement of a draft constitution is an important and positive political message. “But this should be viewed simply as a step to strengthen the peace process rather than its conclusion. What matters now is translating political will into a tangible, sustainable legal liability,” she told Daily Sabah.

Bozkuş noted that Türkiye and Armenia already had a normalization process and any steps toward Armenia-Azerbaijan peace can be reflected in this process too. “Establishing diplomatic relations and opening land borders could be among the priority steps toward achieving full normalization between Türkiye and Armenia. In addition, developing economic and trade ties, strengthening transport links and establishing mechanisms to build mutual trust between the two societies are of great importance. All these steps would contribute not only to the normalization of relations between the two countries but also to strengthening lasting peace, stability and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus,” she said. She noted that, like Azerbaijan, Türkiye viewed references in current Armenian constitutions to claims to Turkish lands as an obstacle to normalization.

“The next priority steps include the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the opening of their land borders. Indeed, the diplomatic groundwork for this process had already been laid through the mutual appointment of special representatives. Talks conducted both publicly and behind closed doors have further strengthened this foundation. It is now crucial to support these diplomatic contacts with concrete and lasting steps, develop economic and trade ties and consolidate mutual trust between the two societies,” Bozkuş added.

Mustafayeva says it was impossible to tackle peace processes in the South Caucasus separately and they were all linked. “A full normalization between Türkiye and Armenia needs concrete steps such as increasing direct trade and reopening borders. Nevertheless, a Türkiye-Armenia normalization will strengthen regional economic cooperation rather than remaining merely as an advantage for bilateral relations. The future of this process should be built upon mutual trust, political will and joint economic interests,” she stated.

Alongside the presentation of the draft constitution, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pashinyan on Monday announced the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transport and infrastructure project aimed at connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

“The TRIPP initiative is expected to generate a multiplier effect not only for Armenia but also at the regional and global levels. It has opened the door to a new era in the geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape of the South Caucasus. The United States’ involvement in the project as a long-term actor further enhances the region’s strategic importance within the international system. The TRIPP route will contribute to revitalizing international transport, energy and trade corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor. The initiative is also expected to transform the South Caucasus into a major logistics and connectivity hub. It is of great importance for Azerbaijan in terms of establishing a direct land connection with Nakhchivan, for Türkiye in terms of strengthening connectivity with the South Caucasus and Central Asia, and for Armenia in terms of facilitating regional economic integration and access to international trade networks. As the route has the potential to offer a shorter, safer and more cost-effective transportation alternative, it could also contribute to establishing lasting peace by increasing economic interdependence among the three countries. Therefore, TRIPP should be viewed not merely as a transportation project but as a strategic initiative with the potential to reshape regional relations and turn the South Caucasus into one of Eurasia’s rising stars. It is particularly important to emphasize the multiplier effect that the project could generate at both the regional and global levels,” Bozkuş said.

“Azerbaijan regards TRIPP, which will form part of the Middle Corridor and provide uninterrupted connectivity between the country's mainland and Nakhchivan, as an additional contribution to promoting sustainable peace and cooperation in the region,” Mustafayeva said.

“The project's significance lies in its potential to gradually replace traditional geopolitical competition in the region with an approach based on economic interdependence and cooperation. Transport corridors do more than facilitate the movement of goods and people; they also transform political relations, create economic interdependence and generate new incentives for maintaining peace. The implementation of TRIPP could strengthen Azerbaijan's connectivity with Türkiye through Nakhchivan and, more broadly, with the Turkic world. For Armenia, meanwhile, the project could bring significant benefits by helping overcome its longstanding regional isolation, strengthening its position as a transit country, attracting new investment and diversifying economic opportunities. For Türkiye, the project carries strategic value in terms of strengthening connectivity with Central Asia and diversifying East-West transportation routes,” she concluded.