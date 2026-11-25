President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted women from all walks of life at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In his address at the event, Erdoğan listed how his successive governments improved Türkiye’s record in the fight against violence targeting women and femicides in particular and slammed the act, which affects a large number of women across the globe.

Erdoğan termed violence against women as a crime against humanity and pointed out that the Zionist regime of Israel, targeting women and children in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran, was among its perpetrators.

“Violence, undoubtedly, is something that should be condemned, but it is worse when it targets women and children. Violence against women is against conscience, is cruelty and it is something despicable, exclusive only to those without an iota of humanity in them. The violence we are talking about is not only physical. It has various sinister types that people often overlook. For instance, exposing a woman to discrimination solely on her gender, insulting her and ignoring her will is another type of violence targeting women. Exploiting women’s labor and objectifying women are other types of violence. Depriving women of their rights, such as education, and keeping them isolated from social and economic life is violence. Exerting psychological pressure on women due to their political views, faith, lifestyle, or what they wear is violence,” Erdoğan said, referring to the plight of women in Türkiye, including his own family, who suffered from discriminatory education policies against women wearing headscarves in the past.

“Gender-neutralizing policies, which have especially turned into a global imposition, are also a form of violence whose victims vary. That is, violence is not always action; sometimes it manifests itself in an unkind word, sometimes in a threat, and sometimes in obstacles placed in front of a woman's dreams. The shape, form, and manner of violence may change from person to person. However, the deep wound that violence opens in a woman's soul and in the human conscience never changes. Therefore, there can be no excuse, no justification for violence against women,” Erdoğan stated.

“Our struggle is against all mindsets and all practices that view women as worthless, disregard their labor and hard work, and harm womanhood's dignity. Just as we attach importance to all policies aimed at preventing violence from emerging, we also see combating the mindset that gives birth to violence, discrimination, abuse and inequality as an essential element of our struggle against violence against women,” he added.

“As a politician who has walked alongside women throughout my political life, always received the support of women, above all my wife and daughters, courageously defended women's rights on every platform, and at times faced unfair criticism in this process, I will continue to serve as the standard-bearer of the struggle against violence against women. We will never leave our sisters who endure so many hardships alone in their search for rights and justice. I believe we will continue to wage this struggle together,” Erdoğan also said.

Erdoğan also spoke about the terror-free Türkiye initiative, which aims to eliminate violence by the PKK terrorist group. He noted that the campaign of terrorism affected women most and that Ankara wants to end it for good.

“We do not want to leave even the slightest opening for exploitation and provocation in this process. Our security and intelligence units are carrying out their duties of detection, tracking and verification with great care. We are taking all our steps within the law, with determination,” he said. Turkish authorities are monitoring the PKK’s disarmament, particularly in Iraq, where senior cadres are hiding out, after the group started abandoning weapons last year in a symbolic ceremony in which a small batch of terrorists burned them in a pit.

Erdoğan accused some opposition parties of attempting to undermine the process.

“A historic window of opportunity has opened before Türkiye to permanently resolve a 40-year-old problem. As the People's Alliance, we will not allow this opportunity to be wasted or sacrificed to personal whims,” he said, referring to his party’s alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), whose leader Devlet Bahçeli first suggested the initiative in 2024.