President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said no journalists in Türkiye for imprisoned for their ideologies or journalistic activities, as he highlighted they were convicted for their ties to terrorist groups, and other criminal offenses.

Noting that he was jailed for a poem he had recited during his time in office as the Mayor of Istanbul, Erdoğan told a gathering with youth at the library of the Presidential Complex in Ankara that his imprisonment was ideological, but the so-called journalists in jails now are not convicted for their ideologies or thoughts.

Official data from the Justice Ministry indicates that most of the suspects referred to as "journalists" have been convicted of terrorism and criminal offenses.

According to the data, many of the suspects are imprisoned for membership in terrorist organizations including the PKK, DHKP-C and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Some of the non-terror-related crimes were listed as deliberate murder and extortion. For instance, C.B. was imprisoned after attacking his landlord, who requested him to pay his rent.

Erdoğan also said the former co-chair of the pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş is not convicted for his ideologies or thoughts.

He noted that the former co-chair is responsible for provoking the Kobani riots and has blood of innocent people killed during the riots.

In the events that would become known as the Oct. 6-7 Kobani protests, 31 people were killed and some 350 others were injured in clashes between pro-PKK and conservative Kurdish groups and security forces throughout Turkey, especially in the southeast.

During the violence, 16-year-old Yasin Börü was brutally murdered by the terrorist group's supporters in southeastern Diyarbakır while distributing meat to poor families.

Following the events, more than 1,600 investigations were launched, 894 suspects were detained and 386 of them were imprisoned. Eighteen of the 41 suspects were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Yasin Börü and his friends.

Then-HDP co-chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ were named by the court as the main perpetrators of the overall violence, and the two were arrested following the investigation.

The events were a major blow for HDP and its public face, Demirtaş, who repeatedly stated that they aim to be an umbrella party appealing to all of Turkey instead of a regional and ethnic party. Their later calls, however, found little support.

The HDP has come under fire for its close links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Members of the party have so far declined to call the PKK a "terrorist group" and have attended PKK militants' funerals.