The Pakistani Embassy in the capital Ankara celebrated the country’s National Day with a flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday.

The program commenced with the raising of the Pakistani flag and was followed by the reading of messages by Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi underlined that March 23 is an occasion to show respect to the leaders of freedom movements while calling to renew commitment to the founding aims of Pakistan.

Qazi also thanked Turkish officials and the people of Turkey for their messages of celebration.

On the same day, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop in letters to the heads of Pakistan’s Senate and National Assembly recalled the cultural and historical ties the two countries share, noting that Turkey and Pakistan will celebrate 75 years of relations this year.

Turkey and Pakistan have a well-established relationship spanning decades. On top of the nations' political and economic interactions, many Turkish humanitarian agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), are active in the country, providing assistance to those in need. During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2020, the two countries signed a series of memorandums of understanding aimed at boosting bilateral trade, economic engagement, communication and cultural ties.