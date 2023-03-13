Palestine has shipped out 20,000 sleeping bags for the victims of last month's deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye, according to local sources on Sunday.

A convoy of trucks carrying Palestinian aid departed the West Bank city of Hebron to Ben Gurion International Airport in central Israel to be transported to Türkiye.

"The necessary procedures for transporting the 20,000 sleeping bags to our brothers in Türkiye and Syria have been completed," Raed al-Saafin, owner of the Palestinian Super-Tex al-Saafin textile factory in Hebron, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Al-Saafin said an extra shipment of 3,000 sleeping bags will be later sent to Türkiye as a donation from various Palestinian parties.

The director general of the Palestinian Zakat Fund at the Ministry of Religious Endowments, Khaled Khallaf, said 20,000 sleeping bags were donated by the ministry for the quake victims.

Minister of Religious Endowments Hatem al-Bakri said, "The Palestinians have not forgotten Türkiye's support for Palestinian rights over the past century."

"Today, Palestine stands by Türkiye in these difficult times," he added.

Since magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors ravaged 11 provinces across southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on Feb 6, leaving at least 54,000 people dead combined, condolences, rescuers and humanitarian relief have ceaselessly poured into the disaster zone.

In addition to dispatching a 73-member mission to help with search and rescue efforts in the immediate aftermath of the tremors, Palestinians also raised 4,800,000 shekels ($1.37 million) for the quake victims while the Palestinian Minister of Religious Endowments made a trip to Türkiye to follow up on aid delivery in late February.