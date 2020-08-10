President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Mediterranean countries to cooperate in finding an acceptable formula that protects the rights of all.

“Turkey is always ready to resolve the Eastern Mediterranean issue through dialogue on equitable basis,” Erdoğan said, noting: “Let all the countries in the Mediterranean come together, and let’s find a formula that is acceptable to everyone and protects everyone’s rights.”

“Turkey would consent to any initiative trying to lock the country out of its shores, ignoring vast swathes of Turkish territory,” he also added.

Erdoğan, speaking following a Cabinet meeting, underscored that Turkey was not eyeing anyone’s legitimate interests, but that Greece has signed an agreement with Egypt that had no legal basis.

He stressed that, by signing this agreement while Turkey had halted operations in the area in a sign that Ankara was open to dialogue, Athens acted with no good faith.

Erdoğan continued to compare Ankara's determination with the economy and energy, claiming: “We will continue to fight for the independence of our country in energy."

As part of a Navtex, or international maritime safety message, issued earlier on Monday, Turkey announced that the MTA Oruç Reis would conduct seismic exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean as of Monday to Aug. 23. The Oruç Reis will continue its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with the the Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the natural resources in the area. Turkey's plans for Oruç Reis to search for hydrocarbons off the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) had infuriated Athens last month. Later, Ankara agreed to suspend "for a while" the search off the Greek island pending the outcome of negotiations with Athens and European Union heavyweight Germany.

Turkish drilling procedures in the Eastern Mediterranean fall into two categories: Areas licensed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for Turkish activities and the licensed areas that are issued by Turkey to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) – Turkey's national oil company.

Last week, Athens and Cairo signed an agreement to set up an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the "so-called maritime deal" was "null and void."

Egypt and Greece had been in talks for a while after Turkey and Libya on Nov. 27, 2019, signed two separate pacts – one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement between Turkey and Libya determined maritime sovereignty based on international law as 186,000 square kilometers (71,815 square miles). Thus, the possibility of making an EEZ agreement between Greece and Egypt, and Greece and Greek Cyprus, was eliminated. The maritime pact asserted Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also had rights to the resources in the area. The pact took effect on Dec. 8.