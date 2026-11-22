A summary of legal proceedings presented to the Justice Ministry by prosecutors for lifting the immunity of a lawmaker delves into his allegedly shady past. Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office recently wrapped up a file on Mustafa Sarıgül, who recently parted ways with the main opposition New Party (YP) after his name came up in a far-reaching investigation. Sarıgül’s two sons and associates were among those detained in an earlier operation over their father’s alleged money laundering.

The summary made public on Sunday accuses Sarıgül of running a criminal ring by using his clout as a lawmaker to enrich himself and launder money, both during his multiple tenures at Parliament as well as during his time as mayor of Şişli district in Istanbul. Additionally, Sarıgül is accused of sexual assault and abuse of four victims.

Prosecutors say that Sarıgül, during his tenure as mayor between 1999 and 2004, engaged in irregularities in the acquisition of assets, including registering properties and other assets under the name of his relatives and colleagues to avoid detection of his inexplicable wealth. Sarıgül also handed over certain properties to the Altınbaş family (owners of a business conglomerate), again, for shady purposes, after his son married a member of the family. The lawmaker also used the family’s companies for cash transfers and the transfer of assets to European countries to cover up his tracks, prosecutors say.

As for sexual assault charges, prosecutors say Sarıgül abused his office to exert influence on victims, including B.Ö.D., a bodyguard of the lawmaker who was caught on camera having sex with the lawmaker. Sarıgül has denied the authenticity of the video leaked online, but B.Ö.D. came forward after he was detained along with Sarıgül’s sons in a money-laundering probe and admitted to having sex with Sarıgül, who allegedly groomed him while he was still a teenager. Other victims have claimed that they met Sarıgül through youth camps he organized years ago and were underage when the lawmaker groped them and forced them to “massage” him.