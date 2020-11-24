The Russian president on Tuesday had separate phone talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin exchanged opinions with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan on Russian peacekeepers' work in the region and further steps to provide humanitarian assistance, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They also discussed issues of economic cooperation and unblocking transport communications in the region," it added.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

After new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, the Armenian army continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and even violated humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during the 44-day conflict.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a clear victory for Azerbaijan, and a defeat for Armenia.