A new report by Türkiye's National Intelligence Academy (MIA) turns the spotlight on fusion energy and what Türkiye can do in the field. “Fusion Energy and Strategic Roadmap for Türkiye” assesses developments in fusion research, changing landscape of international competition, Türkiye’s existing capability and strategic approach that the country can take.

Nuclear fusion involves smashing atoms together at super-high temperatures to generate heat the same way the sun does. It could one day produce enormous amounts of clean power with little radioactive waste, in contrast to today's fission reactors.

Despite global efforts to harness fusion energy, 70 years of research have yet to yield a commercially viable reactor.

The report states that fusion technology is not an option that could reduce energy imports or close the electricity generation gap in Türkiye in the short term.

However, it warns that remaining outside the emerging technology and supply ecosystem could lead to new forms of external dependency in the coming years.

The report notes that international competition in the field of fusion is not limited to the goal of building the first operational power plant, adding that countries are also seeking to strengthen their positions through research infrastructure, critical technologies, technical standards and supply chains. It highlights the growing importance of areas such as advanced materials, powerful magnets, lasers, robotics, power electronics and precision manufacturing.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, Japan and South Korea are pursuing different policies in the field of fusion. While some countries prioritize major research facilities, private sector participation, advanced manufacturing capabilities or human resources, international cooperation also plays an important role in terms of research costs and knowledge sharing.

The fact that technologies required for fusion research can also be used in sectors beyond energy, including defense, space, health care and advanced manufacturing, is considered a factor that could enable fusion investments to generate economic value even before the transition to commercial electricity production.

The report emphasizes that a country does not necessarily need to design its own reactor to become part of the future fusion economy, noting that developing critical components, participating in manufacturing processes and providing engineering services also offer significant opportunities within the international ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the report points out that if fusion becomes commercially and economically viable, it could transform traditional dependency relations shaped by the geographical distribution of energy resources.

It notes that Türkiye has accumulated scientific and industrial expertise in various fields, including nuclear physics, materials science, power electronics, lasers, artificial intelligence, robotics and precision manufacturing, while pointing out that these capabilities are currently scattered across different institutions. It says the suitability of existing capacities for fusion conditions should be assessed comprehensively and stronger links should be established between research and industrial capabilities.

The report also states that, given Türkiye's current energy needs, there is a need to develop options with more immediate potential, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid investments, energy storage and nuclear fission. Fusion, meanwhile, should not be viewed as an energy source that can replace these options in the short term, but rather as a long-term option that could contribute to the energy system in the future and requires technological preparation starting today.

The report assesses that, rather than committing to a single reactor design at an early stage, Türkiye would be better served by building capacity in technologies that can be used across different fusion approaches. In this context, it emphasizes the need to strengthen research infrastructure, develop a skilled workforce and expand international cooperation, while improving coordination among universities, research institutions and industrial organizations.

It concludes that the main benchmark for Türkiye's approach to fusion energy should not be the goal of building a reactor in the shortest possible time, but rather establishing sustainable capabilities that enable the country to develop critical technologies, contribute to international research and production networks, and independently assess different energy options.