Russia said Monday its peacekeepers halted a weekend clash in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region between Yerevan and Baku, urging all parties to show restraint.

"Through the efforts of Russian peacekeepers, the clash was stopped," the Russian defense ministry added in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said a shootout occurred when Azerbaijani soldiers went to check vehicles suspected of transporting weapons along an auxiliary road that links Armenia with Karabakh. Armenia’s Interior Ministry dismissed the claim and described the shooting as an “ambush," saying that three Armenian police officers from Karabakh were killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops patrolling the region as peacekeepers under the 2020 Moscow-brokered deal moved quickly to halt the clash. The ministry confirmed that three Armenian police officers were killed and added that two Azerbaijani troops also died in the shootout.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about Sunday's shooting and urged all parties to show restraint and make steps to de-escalate the situation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian have met several times as part of efforts to resolve the conflict, but periodic violence has hurt peace efforts.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that Armenia had occupied for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia. However, the cease-fire has been violated several times since then.

Normalization efforts

Meanwhile, the normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia was in focus as President Ilham Aliyev met with officials from the United States and European Union in the capital Baku.

Aliyev on Monday met with U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono and discussed the normalization of relations with Armenia.

"The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the results of the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the Munich Security Conference and expressed his gratitude to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his continuous efforts in this direction," a statement by the Azerbaijani Presidency said, following the meeting.

According to the statement, Bono conveyed Blinken's greeting to Aliyev and said that Blinken is of the opinion that the Munich Security Conference meeting was successful.

It said that Aliyev and Bono exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the negotiation process for the peace treaty between the two countries.

Later, Aliyev also met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar and discussed the process of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the negotiation process on the peace treaty between the two countries.