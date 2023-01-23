An attack by the Bashar Assad regime and its backer Russia killed one civilian on Sunday in Syria’s opposition-controlled northwestern Aleppo province.

“A woman was killed in artillery shelling by the regime and Russian forces targeting the village of Kafr Nouran in the western countryside of Aleppo, today, Sunday, Jan. 22,” the White Helmets civil defense group said on Twitter.

“Our teams inspected the site and made sure there were no other casualties,” it added.

For years, the Assad regime has ignored the needs and safety of the Syrian people, only eyeing further territory gains and crushing the opposition. With this aim, the regime has for years bombed civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals and residential areas, causing the displacement of almost half of the country's population.

Although a new truce was brokered between Türkiye and Russia in March 2020 in response to months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime, which caused almost a million people to flee during the offensive, the regime and its ally continue to carry out attacks on civilians, hindering many from returning to their homes and forcing them to stay in makeshift camps.