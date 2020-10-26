Russian warplanes attacked the training camp of opposition forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Monday, in which a large number of soldiers lost their lives.

According to local opposition military sources, the Faylaq al-Sham group of the Syrian National Army was attacked by Russian warplanes in violation of the March cease-fire.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 78 opposition soldiers were estimated to have been killed in the attack on the camp in the Jabal Duwayli area of Idlib, about 10 km (6 miles) from the Turkish border, while another 90 were wounded. It added that search operations were ongoing.

In March, a fragile truce was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in response to the months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime that launched military offensives on the country's last major opposition stronghold in Idlib and displaced almost a million people from their homes.

Idlib has long been under siege by Bashar Assad's regime forces and its allies with previous cease-fires in the region having been plagued with violations.

Since April 2018, attacks on the last opposition stronghold have dramatically intensified and caused new waves of refugees to move toward the Turkish border, putting Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million Syrians, in a difficult position.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.