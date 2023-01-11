An Istanbul court ruled on Wednesday for a prison term for Şebnem Korur Fincancı, head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), on charges of propaganda for the PKK terrorist group. Fincancı has claimed that the Turkish army might have used chemical weapons against PKK, echoing a discourse of propaganda by the terrorist group. The court, however, released Fincancı, who was sentenced to two years, eight months, and 15 days in prison, as is the case in most trials with anticipated prison terms below three years, while an appeals process will be held.

Fincancı was arrested last October after she made the remarks on a television program and faced a lawsuit over terrorist propaganda. The prosecutor had earlier asked for a prison term between one and a half years to seven and a half years for terrorism propaganda through media.

The prosecutor's office also demanded that Fincancı be stripped of her position as the head of the association and that a new chair be elected.

Korur drew harsh criticism from all circles of Türkiye after her accusations, while the Defense Ministry countered the claims. "Ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements is not used by our armed forces. This type of ammunition is not in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK),” the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry described her remarks as the latest attempt to spread disinformation about the army, as a “futile last stand” by the PKK terrorist group that is weakening due to Türkiye’s successful operations. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Fincancı of "speaking the language of terrorism" and said she could not remain at the top of the doctors' union. "If necessary, we will ensure that this name is changed by legal regulation," he said after a weekly Cabinet meeting.