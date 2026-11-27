Syria on Friday marked two years since opposition forces launched the military offensive that ultimately toppled Bashar Assad's regime, ending decades of Baath Party rule and ushering in a new political era marked by diplomatic breakthroughs, reconstruction efforts and persistent security challenges.

The offensive, launched from northwestern Idlib province on Nov. 27, 2024, culminated in the fall of Damascus on Dec. 8, bringing an end to the Assad family's decadeslong grip on power and fundamentally reshaping the regional political landscape.

Syria's conflict began in 2011 when peaceful demonstrations inspired by the Arab Spring were violently suppressed by Assad's government, triggering a 13-year civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and destabilized the wider region.

Opposition forces made rapid territorial gains across northern and central Syria during the offensive, capturing major cities and weakening the regime's military presence.

Advancing from areas cleared of terrorist groups during Türkiye's Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, the Syrian National Army launched its "Dawn of Freedom" operation, initially cutting off the Aleppo-Raqqa highway, a key supply route for the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The SNA subsequently liberated Tal Rifaat and Manbij, ending the terrorist group's occupation of the districts that had lasted since 2016.

The Assad regime and Russia launched intensive airstrikes across several regions, particularly Aleppo and Idlib, in an effort to halt the opposition's advance.

At least 81 civilians were killed and 300 others wounded in airstrikes carried out by Assad regime forces and Russia between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, 2024.

Despite the airstrikes, opposition forces continued their advance, entering the city of Hama on Dec. 5. After taking control of Hama, the opposition groups pushed toward the strategic province of Homs, a key gateway to the capital, Damascus.

The offensive culminated in the collapse of the regime on Dec. 8, 2024, as opposition forces took control of Damascus and Assad fled to Russia.

The release of prisoners from the notorious Sednaya prison, which had become a symbol of the regime's systematic torture and repression, was among the defining moments of Assad's downfall.

The collapse of the government ended 61 years of Baath Party rule, prompting widespread celebrations across Syria and among Syrian communities abroad.

During his time in power, Assad’s forces were widely documented as responsible for hundreds of chemical weapons attacks. Independent investigations and U.N.-linked inquiries estimate over 300 confirmed attacks, primarily involving chlorine and other banned agents, with the vast majority attributed to government forces between 2012 and 2019.

Soldiers wait near Turkish army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo)

Diplomatic breakthroughs

Following Assad's overthrow, Syria's new administration embarked on efforts to restore territorial integrity, rebuild state institutions and reestablish the country's international standing.

With diplomatic support from regional countries, particularly Türkiye, Damascus has sought to overcome years of international isolation and create conditions for economic recovery.

One of the most significant developments was the U.S. Congress' decision to permanently repeal sanctions imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The measure was incorporated into the U.S. defense authorization legislation for the 2026 fiscal year.

Washington also removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism on Aug. 24, 2026, marking another milestone in the country's efforts to reintegrate into the international community and attract foreign investment.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa described the decision as a "historic moment" and a "new beginning," thanking U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress while acknowledging the diplomatic support of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Syria's diplomatic rehabilitation has also been reflected in the reopening of foreign diplomatic missions in Damascus and the adoption of the country's new three-star flag at Syrian embassies around the world.

Efforts to restore unity

Restoring centralized authority across Syrian territory has remained a key priority for the post-Assad administration.

The process entered a new phase in January 2026 as the Syrian government intensified efforts to bring areas controlled by the YPG under state authority.

Damascus subsequently regained control of Raqqa and Deir el-Zour provinces, while a ceasefire and gradual integration agreement was reached with the YPG.

Following the deal, the group announced its dissolution and accepted integration into Syrian state institutions following significant territorial losses.

The developments marked an important step toward restoring Syria's territorial integrity, although consolidating state authority and ensuring long-term stability remain major challenges.

Two years after the offensive that brought down Assad's regime, Syria continues to pursue political stability, economic recovery and international reintegration, while unresolved security challenges threaten its efforts to establish lasting peace and territorial unity.

Türkiye, on the other hand, has taken a leading role in supporting post-Assad Syria across multiple fronts. Ankara has expanded security cooperation, including training and equipping Syrian forces, while providing energy support, supplying natural gas and electricity to help restore critical infrastructure.