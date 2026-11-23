Ankara is advancing terror-free Türkiye process with patience and determination, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday, reaffirming the initiative and indicating they are already seeing positive results.

"We are advancing our 'terror-free Türkiye' initiative with great patience, weaving it together step by step. We are proceeding with the utmost diligence, and we are already seeing positive results," Erdoğan said following a Cabinet meeting.

The president said they were fully aware of the trust placed upon their shoulders within the process, pledging full commitment to the cause.

"We are aware of the responsibility entrusted to us. We have put our hearts, our souls, and even our entire bodies on the line for the success of this process," Erdoğan said.

He also said that improving security is helping remove barriers to investment, production, employment, and tourism. He said 14 more caves in Hakurk, near the Turkish border, longtime hideouts for terrorists, had been cleared, bringing nearly all caves in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Zap and Metina regions to the point of being cleared.

"As the climate of security takes root in the region, obstacles to investment, production, employment and tourism are being removed one by one," he said.

Erdoğan also stressed that Türkiye and its citizens "can no longer tolerate losing."

"The east and the southeast (border regions) can no longer tolerate losing. None of my citizens can tolerate losing anymore."

"Regardless of their origins, this nation no longer wants to lose. The (People's) Alliance and the government are striving to make this happen," he added.

The president also evaluated recent successes in the defense industry, the climate summit held in Antalya and the fund investigation.

He said Türkiye's goal is full independence in the defense industry, pledging to continue working "without resting" as he cited that "we don't have luxury" to stop down the advancements in the sector.

Referring to the addition of Kızılelma jets to security forces and test conducted by Aselsan's Ejderha system, Erdoğan said: "These are just the beginning. God willing, we will develop much more advanced and much stronger ones."

On the fund issue, he said that relevant institutions are continuing their work, wishing "for the matter to be resolved as soon as possible."