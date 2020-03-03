A possible meeting on Syria between Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is being discussed, the Kremlin said Tuesday.



The Kremlin did not specify whether the meeting would take place on March 5, when President Erdoğan will travel to Moscow to meet with Putin.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in northwestern Syria's Idlib province on Sunday to push regime forces behind the lines specified in the Sochi deal.

Turkish officials have been criticizing Russia for supporting the Assad regime forces, which have been carrying out attacks targeting civilians in the de-escalation zone, disregarding previous deals.