The first day of the TRT World Forum, now in its seventh edition, saw the participation of renowned academics, politicians, civil society activists, opinion leaders, bureaucrats, and journalists. With over 150 speakers from different geographies and more than a thousand participants from nearly a hundred countries, TRT World Forum 2023 has provided a platform for diverse perspectives and insights. The first day of the TRT World Forum, inaugurated with speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, was participated by notable figures. Among those present were Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, President of the Defense Industry Agency of Türkiye Prof. Haluk Görgün, Former Prime Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, and Ambassador Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK.

The following panels took place on the first day of the agenda: “Vision of Türkiye’s Century: Türkiye as a System-Building Actor”, “Israel’s War in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis and Prospects for Peace”, “Regional Resilience: Strengthening Relations Among Balkan Countries for a Better Future”.

"I congratulate TRT for opening a vital communication corridor from Gaza to the world"

On the first day of the TRT World Forum, which is one of the largest and most high-profile forums in the media sector worldwide, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the opening speech. At the opening ceremony, a short film was screened featuring a group of children representing children from regions that are most affected by war, narrating world’s search for the "key to peace". Following the screening, the children acting in the film presented Erdoğan the "key to peace" as a gift to represent Türkiye's efforts for peace.

Emphasizing that those who remain silent about the deaths of journalists in Gaza will not have the right to speak on another issue tomorrow, Erdoğan said: "The important thing is to speak today. To write today. To tell the truth today. The main thing is to be able to hear the cries of the oppressed and the victim today. Turkish media organizations are trying to do this and make it happen. I wholeheartedly congratulate TRT, Anadolu Agency, and other media organizations for opening a vital communication corridor from Gaza to the world by taking all kinds of risks. I appreciate the efforts to combat the disinformation by Israel's propaganda machine built on lies." After his speech, a painting representing the "100th Year" logo was presented to President Erdoğan by TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobacı.

Director of Communications Altun: “Israel has faced our President’s struggle for the truth”

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun underlined that Türkiye is an example to the whole world in the fight against disinformation and said: "This time, Israel cannot easily manipulate the world public opinion with its lies, and faces the struggle for truth that we wage under the leadership of our President."

TRT Director General Sobacı: “A victim cannot be made from a murderer, nor a murderer from a victim.”

Drawing attention to the fact that Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT makes great effort for a fairer representation in the field of international broadcasting and production through international events that have become global brands, such as the TRT World Forum, TRT Director General Sobacı said, “We look at the whole world through a just viewfinder, not through filters; We report and broadcast based on the principle of fairness, regardless of the strong or weak actors. We prioritize our goal of being the voice of billions of people who are ignored in the world, on all our national and international channels, digital platforms, and in our content. We reach all corners of the world with our vision of 'strong broadcast, strong impact' to announce the rights and cause of the oppressed. Because we now do believe that 'the blockades in the world's mind should be lifted'."

Türkiye's role as both a mediator and facilitator in international relations in the 21st century was discussed

In the "Vision of Türkiye’s Century: Türkiye as a System-Building Actor" panel, the opening speech of which was made by the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz, the focus was on the strategies that Türkiye can apply and the methods that the country can follow to maximize its potential through proactive diplomacy as both a mediator and facilitator in international relations in the 21st century. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said: “The current global climate can be characterized by a series of uncertainties, unpredictability, crises and conflicts. The escalation of competition between great powers and the erosion of multilateralism against universal values ​​have worsened political, economic, social and cultural polarization at the global and regional levels."​

In the same panel, former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond said, 'The world is bigger than five' is not just a powerful and inspiring motto; it symbolizes a much more comprehensive approach."

“The actions of Israel violate the international order established after World War II”

In the panel titled "Israel's Gaza War: Humanitarian Crisis and Prospects for Peace ", moderated by Imran Garda, the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and international reactions, global reactions and statements, the deepening humanitarian crisis, solution proposals, the role of regional players, International legal consequences and future steps to be taken were discussed.

In the panel, Ambassador Husam Zomlot, the Head of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom, criticized the global failure in the Israel-Palestine War and emphasized that Israel's actions violate the post-World War II international order prioritizing peace, establishing rules for wars, and adhering to those rules.

“Regional Resilience: Strengthening Relations Among Balkan Countries for a Better Future”

The opening speech of the panel "Regional Resilience: Strengthening Relations Among Balkan Countries for a Better Future", which was the last session of the first day, was made by the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu. In the panel, the details of the relations between the Balkan countries were discussed, Sadriu talked about the history of the conflicts in the Balkans while highlighting the strong bond among the Balkan countries.

Today, TRT World Forum, which many significant names will continue to attend, will host panels titled “The Return of Geopolitics: Rivalries and Re-Alignments in The New Century”, “Public Broadcasting in The Digital Era: Challenges and Opportunities”, “Remaking The Global Economy”, “All-Knowing AI: Creative Potential or Disruptive Evil?”, “Dis/United Nations: Working Towards Effective Multilateralism”, “Empowering Humanity: Addressing Social Crises and Inequalities” and “ The Critical Nexus of Food, Water and Energy Security”. On the second day of the Forum, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş expected to make important statements.