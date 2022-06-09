Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday announced new measures taken against the transportation of illegal migrants.

"In the cases of foreign passengers transported out of the province by taxis, we will impose an obligation on taxi drivers to check inter-provincial travel permit documents of foreign passengers. No one should mediate the transportation of illegal immigrants," Soylu said.

Speaking at the Migration Board Meeting held in the Gölbaşı Provinces House in the capital Ankara, the minister stated that they are working to prevent the transportation of illegal immigrants.

Emphasizing that they will send a letter to the governorships on the same day and take new steps regarding taxis and truck stops, Soylu said: "In the case of foreign passengers being transported out the province by taxis, we now require taxi drivers to check the inter-provincial travel permit documents of foreign passengers. What does this mean? No one should mediate the transportation of illegal immigrants. They can no longer say, 'We transported them, but we did not know it was illegal.' We're preventing such excuses. There is already such a requirement when buying tickets for buses. We will also provide information about what happens to those who do not comply regarding the penalties specified in the law. There are two types of penalties. If it is found that they carry foreign passengers on purpose, it will be considered as involvement in human smuggling. At the same time, along with this, governorships are subject to administrative fines for issuing administrative orders, both judicially and administratively."

Expressing that they have issued a warning to truckers and truck stops with the same instructions, Soylu noted: "We are also taking precautions by installing a camera system in truck stops. We aim to prevent stowaways who cut holes in the tarpaulins of truck trailers and we are also taking other safety precautions. People also seek out transportation in the trailers of some trucks. The drivers then claim that 'they cut the tarpaulin, they got in. I don't have any information about it.' We are also introducing a warning under the heading of combating migrant smuggling."