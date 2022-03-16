"Turkey reaffirms commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its strategic partner Ukraine," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Wednesday as Russia's invasion of its neighbor continues.

"Crimea was annexed by Russia with an illegitimate referendum," the ministry also added in the statement that focused on the illegal land grab.

"We will continue following the situation in Crimea, with a focus on Crimean Tatar Turks," it added.

Military tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been high since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia in 2014.

Turkey, along with the rest of NATO, criticized Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity as Kyiv's forces battle pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Crimean Platform was established in October 2020 as part of Ukraine's strategy to clear Crimea of Russian forces.

Turkey was among the first countries to voice support for the Crimean Platform to be held on Aug. 23.