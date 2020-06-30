Ankara condemned vandalism that targeted a statue in Washington of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

On the recent defacing of a statue of Atatürk in front of Turkey's Washington Embassy, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said such "ugly acts cannot overshadow" the country's glorious history and the memories of the great leader Atatürk.

"In order to launch an investigation into the perpetrators of this atrocious action, our Washington Embassy took necessary initiatives with the U.S. authorities," Aksoy said in a written statement.

The vandalism targeting the bronze statue of Atatürk took place in the U.S. capital on June 25. The perpetrators hung an anti-Turkey poster on the statue, which was erected in 2013, on the 75th anniversary of the death of Atatürk. It was made with contributions from the Turkish-American community and is located in Sheridan Circle in the U.S. capital.