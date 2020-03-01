On Sunday, Turkey launched a new anti-terror operation in the country’s southeast to eliminate terrorists, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the Kapan-7 Karadağ operation was initiated to eliminate terrorists thought to be sheltering in the provinces of Siirt and Şırnak.

A total of 815 security personnel, comprised of members of the gendarmerie, police and village guards, as well as 52 special units, are taking part in the operation, the ministry said, adding that domestic operations were successfully ongoing with the support of the nation to eradicate terrorism from the country completely.

Kapan-7 is the latest in a series of counterterrorism operations within the borders of the country in the southeastern region.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last month to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province. The move follows Operation Kıran, again launched against YPG/PKK terrorists based in the country's southeast.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.