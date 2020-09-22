President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday proposed to hold a regional conference with all Mediterranean coastal states, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in which the rights and interests of regional actors would be considered.

Addressing the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's call for establishing dialogue and cooperation between coastal countries of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Emphasizing Ankara's support for Turkish Cypriots against the Greek Cypriot administration's uncompromising stances and unilateral actions, Erdoğan said, "We are proposing the holding of a regional conference where the rights and interests of all coastal states are taken into consideration and where Turkish Cypriots are present too."

Turkey will not tolerate any imposition, harassment or attack in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara wants to solve the issues in the region through dialogue on an equitable basis and according to international law.