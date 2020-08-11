A Turkish military plane, carrying medical aid and supplies, arrived in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday after last week's deadly blast killed at least 171 people and injured thousands.

Hakan Çakıl, the Turkish ambassador to Lebanon, the embassy staff, and Lebanese officials welcomed the aircraft at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

A team from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a National Medical Rescue Team and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) will conclude their search and rescue activities in the blast-hit city and will return to Turkey on board the military plane while a team of seven people will continue their activities in the region.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's National Defense Ministry confirmed on Twitter that a second plane carrying aid had left the capital Ankara for Beirut.

"The Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft which will deliver medical supplies and equipment along with personnel from AFAD to Lebanon took off from Ankara Etimesgut Airbase," the ministry said.

The aircraft was sent on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's orders.

Just a day after the blast, another earlier flight carried aid and a search and rescue team to Beirut.

The plane was carrying aid material donated by the Turkish Health Ministry, AFAD and Kızılay.

It was also carrying 21 National Medical Rescue personnel, two emergency units, three tents, medicine and medical equipment, 10 AFAD personnel, equipment, a search and rescue vehicle, three Kızılay personnel, a search and rescue team, as well as medical and humanitarian aid.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 171 people have died and over 6,000 are injured since the explosion on Aug. 4 ravaged parts of the Lebanese capital.

The numbers, though, are likely to rise as efforts continue to find missing people.

The tragedy has come at a time when Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis, including a dramatic drop in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.