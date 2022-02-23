Turkish forces have initiated a new counterterrorism operation consisting of 870 security personnel in Elazığ, eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

The operation is called Eren Winter-26 Martyr Gendarmerie Lt. Col. Alim Yilmaz Operation, the ministry said in a written statement.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorists with the "search-find-destroy" tactic and reinforce the peace and security in the region by preventing their preparations for an attack, said the statement.

The operation, which aims to completely weed out terrorism in the country, will continue decisively with the support of the citizens, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year and named them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.