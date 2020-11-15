Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday it is impossible to fathom the injustice done in Northern Cyprus, during his speech in the long-abandoned town of Varosha, in the northern part of Cyprus which has been closed since 1974.

During his speech Erdoğan emphasized that the move to open Varosha region is the start of a new process.

"Real owners of Maras are obvious, this place is waiting for the day it will meet its real owners," Erdoğan said. "When Immovable Property Commission starts working in Varosha, Turkish Cyprus, it can pay Greek Cypriots applicants," he added.

Varosha was a famous resort region in Cyprus which boasted a capacity of 10,000 beds across more than 100 hotels, however, it has been closed since 1974. That same year, Turkish military forces intervened on the island following a Greek-inspired coup.

The coup was the result of decadelong interethnic violence and terrorism targeting Turkish Cypriots, who were forced to live in enclaves when Greek Cypriots unilaterally changed the constitution in 1963 and stripped the island's Turks of their political rights.

The city is protected by a 1984 United Nations Security Council resolution stating that the empty town can only be resettled by its original inhabitants.

If the Greek Cypriots had accepted the 2004 U.N. Cyprus reunification plan, the Annan Plan, Varosha would now be back under Greek Cypriot control and the residents back in their homes.