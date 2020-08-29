The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik condemned Saturday the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden by right-wing extremists Friday.

“We are condemning disrespectful act against the Quran by racist/fascist group. Disrespect against Quran means disrespect against all values of humanity,” he said on Twitter.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Quran in Malmo. A riot broke out Friday in the city, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities.

Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tires had been set on fire, a police spokesman said.

Daily Aftonbladet said several anti-Islam activities had taken place in Malmo on Friday, including three men kicking a copy of the Quran between them in a public square.