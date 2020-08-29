The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik condemned Saturday the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden by right-wing extremists Friday.
“We are condemning disrespectful act against the Quran by racist/fascist group. Disrespect against Quran means disrespect against all values of humanity,” he said on Twitter.
Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Quran in Malmo. A riot broke out Friday in the city, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities.
Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tires had been set on fire, a police spokesman said.
Daily Aftonbladet said several anti-Islam activities had taken place in Malmo on Friday, including three men kicking a copy of the Quran between them in a public square.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.