A Turkish humanitarian group on Monday distributed 25 tons of potatoes to 500 families living in refugee camps in Syria’s northern Afrin.

Zeki Tahiroğlu, the office coordinator of Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in the Reyhanlı region, stated that the group’s efforts to aid families that struggle to survive in the camps continues.

Tahiroğlu explained that displaced people continue to seek refuge from the ongoing civil war, in the northern regions, increasing the population living in the tent camps each year.

“We will continue to support the camps in this region. Our efforts in the fields of food, education, shelter and health continue throughout Syria,” Tahiroğlu said.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey in 2018 through its anti-terror offensive, Operation Olive Branch.

In the two years since, Turkey has striven to bring about a sense of normality for residents of the liberated areas, allowing locals to return to their homes. Despite a number of outstanding issues, nearly 350,000 civilians in the town of Afrin now live in a stable and secure environment.

In addition to military operations, Turkish aid foundations have worked to provide humanitarian relief to local people in the region. Following Operation Olive Branch, many Turkish humanitarian agencies, including the Turkish Red Crescent, have been distributing food daily in the district center and villages to meet the needs of the people.