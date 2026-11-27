The Turkish Air Force will take over NATO's enhanced air policing mission in Romania on Dec. 1, deploying five F-16 fighter jets and 111 personnel to the Feteşti Air Base for a four-month rotation.

Personnel from the 151st Fighter Squadron, known as the Tunç Squadron, under the 5th Main Jet Base Command in Merzifon, Amasya, have arrived at the Romanian base as part of NATO's 73rd enhanced air policing rotation.

The Turkish contingent will take over the mission from the Spanish Air Force and remain deployed until April 1, 2027, helping protect NATO airspace.

Brig. Gen. Alper Gezeravcı, commander of the 5th Main Jet Base Command in Merzifon, told reporters that the Turkish Armed Forces continued to serve as a key guarantor of peace, stability and collective defense at the regional and global levels.

He described the mission as an important demonstration of allied solidarity and interoperability within NATO's collective security framework.

Gezeravcı said Türkiye's commitment to protecting its airspace and allied territory was once again being demonstrated through the joint mission. He also highlighted the Turkish Air Force's modern capabilities, deterrence capacity and operational readiness.

He added that the squadron's personnel would represent Türkiye and its armed forces in Romania with the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, prioritizing safety and working in close coordination with allied forces.