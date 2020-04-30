The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued five migrants off the Aegean coast, security sources said Thursday.

All five of the rescued migrants are Pakistani nationals, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were on a rubber boat that was forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard and were rescued near the coast of İnceburun in the southwestern Muğla province.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration office, the sources added.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for migrants and refugees wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria's civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.