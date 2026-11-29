Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel elaborated on their plans for the closed town of Varosha (Maraş) and how the Greek Cypriot proposal for the area’s control cannot be carried out.

Üstel recently announced plans for the redevelopment of the fenced-off area on the island and told reporters on Sunday that they would demolish all buildings that cannot withstand a future earthquake.

On the proposal by the Greek Cypriot administration for reopening of Varosha in exchange for control of the Port of Gazimağusa (Famagusta), Üstel said the TRNC has full sovereignty over the area and are working to ensure the safety of the buildings there.

“(Greek Cypriot leader Nikos) Christodoulides tends to forget that TRNC’s borders were drawn by blood in the Peace Operation in 1974. Not an inch of territory can be given to the Greek Cypriot administration,” he underlined.

The prime minister also criticized the “federation” proposal by the opposition and said the only solution for divided Cyprus was a two-state solution based on equal sovereignty of the TRNC.

Varosha is a disputed area along the divided island’s northeastern coast that virtually became a ghost town in 1984 during the struggle between the north and the south. A portion of it, about 3.5% of its total area, reopened on Oct. 8, 2020, and has attracted thousands of visitors since.

The TRNC entirely broke away from the south and declared independence in 1983 after a coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention, dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation, as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

An international embargo against the TRNC is currently in place in several areas that allow access to international communications, postal services and transport only through Türkiye.

The TRNC has been committed to demanding a two-state solution that would ensure international recognition and equal sovereignty and status, something the Greek Cypriots reject out of hand.

The island has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years. U.N.-backed reunification talks have been in limbo since the last round collapsed at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in July 2017 between guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Today, the Turkish side supports a solution based on the equal sovereignty of the two states on the island. On the other hand, the Greek side wants a federal solution based on the hegemony of the Greeks.