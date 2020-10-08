Turkish Cyprus has partially opened public access in the town of Varosha (Maraş), which had been abandoned for the past 46 years.

Residents will now be able to visit a part of the coastline and the Democracy Road.

Photos showed around 200 people pouring to visit the abandoned town as authorities urged visitors to pay strict attention to precautionary measures as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varosha was a famous resort region in Cyprus which boasted a capacity of 10,000 beds across more than 100 hotels, however, it has been closed since 1974.

That same year, Turkish military forces intervened on the island following a Greek-inspired coup.

The coup was the result of decadelong interethnic violence and terrorism targeting Turkish Cypriots, who were forced to live in enclaves when Greek Cypriots unilaterally changed the constitution in 1963 and stripped the island's Turks of their political rights.

The city is protected by a 1984 United Nations Security Council resolution stating that the empty town can only be resettled by its original inhabitants.

If the Greek Cypriots had accepted the 2004 U.N. Cyprus reunification plan, the Annan Plan, Varosha would now be back under Greek Cypriot control and the residents back in their homes.

Despite this, the majority of Greek Cypriots voted against the plan, whereas the Turkish Cypriots voted for it.

If the Greek and Turkish sides reach an agreement, Greek Cypriots will gain access to Varosha as well as Turkish ports and airports, and Turkish Cypriots will be able to engage in direct trade via the Gazimağosa (Famagusta) port.