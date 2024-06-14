Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Friday met his counterparts from the United States, Greece and others on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels.

Güler is taking part in the second and final day of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Belgium, according to a ministry statement on X.

Güler "had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin" and "some defense ministers from allied countries before the second session," the ministry added.

The Turkish minister also met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, and Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes.

No further details of the discussions were provided.

The national defense minister also took part in a "traditional family photo shoot of the meeting," said the ministry.

Güler reached Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the NATO meeting and on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries.

At the defense ministers’ meeting, two initiatives were signed that strengthen the allies' ability to train aircrews and cooperate with civil aviation authorities on airspace use.

The security bloc has also increased the number of participants in its flight training and cross-border airfield cooperation projects, which are led to bolster the alliance’s air space.

With the Netherlands, the number of participants in the NATO Flight Training - Europe (NFTE) initiative climbed to 13.