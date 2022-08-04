Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday. Two top diplomats discussed latest developments after the grain deal and bilateral relations between Turkey and United States.

The U.S. praised Turkey's efforts to secure a deal for Ukrainian grain exports, in a statement by the State Department last month. "We applaud the diligent work of our Turkish allies," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, also lauding U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his "hard work" in securing the deal.