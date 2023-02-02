The Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador in Ankara on Thursday. A statement by the ministry said the envoy was summoned upon learning that a Quran burning would take place in the Nordic country on Friday.

"It was emphasized to the ambassador that we strongly condemn Norway's approach not to prevent the planned provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, this attitude is unacceptable and we expect this act not to be allowed," the diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Quran burning demonstrations by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan in Sweden and Denmark prompted global protests by Muslims in recent weeks. Norway is no stranger to such acts. Lars Thorsen, a well-known anti-Muslim extremist, had burned a copy of the Quran in the country last year. Although Türkiye repeatedly condemned such acts, Paludan's provocation came at a time of tensions between Türkiye and Sweden over the latter's NATO membership bid that needs to be ratified by Ankara. Paludan's act was apparently in response to Türkiye's opposition to Sweden's NATO bid without desisting from harboring terrorists, namely those from the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), as the Danish politician chose a venue outside the Turkish Embassy to burn the Quran.