The Turkish House (Türkevi), a skyscraper housing Turkish diplomatic missions in New York, came under attack on Monday. An unknown assailant carrying an iron stick shattered the windows of the ground floor of the building, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The incident at 3:14 a.m. local time, was reported to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Police sealed off the entrance of the building and launched a probe.

Some media outlets reported that it was an act of terrorism and pointed out that it occurred as voting for the second round of Turkish elections commenced for Turkish expatriates. The Turkish House hosts a polling station for overseas voters.