Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has dismantled a cyberespionage network targeting wireless internet networks at critical public institutions, particularly defense industry facilities, in an operation that led to the arrest of two suspects, security sources said Thursday.

MIT launched an investigation after receiving intelligence that two individuals were attempting to infiltrate the wireless networks of critical institutions on behalf of foreign intelligence services.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had used specialized software and equipment to map Wi-Fi networks along predetermined routes in Ankara and Istanbul.

Following the investigation, the two suspects were detained in a joint operation conducted by MIT and the Istanbul Police Department.

Critical institutions targeted

The suspects admitted to operating near critical public institutions, defense industry facilities, political party headquarters, military installations and foreign diplomatic missions in Ankara.

They also said they had received instructions through job advertisements on social media and were paid in cryptocurrency for their espionage activities.

Further investigations by MIT determined that the suspects had been operating on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

Both suspects were formally arrested and sent to prison pending trial.