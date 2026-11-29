The main opposition New Party (YP) keeps the public guessing about its road map to the 2028 general elections.

The party’s chair, Özgür Özel, said in a televised interview earlier this week that he would hold a news conference that will “make the headlines” next Friday on their candidate. The announcement came days after a court upheld the ruling for annulment of the university diploma of former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was the presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) under the chairpersonship of Özel, who left the party in May and founded the YP in July.

Özel did not elaborate on the content of his news conference, but political pundits started speculating that the YP, which still backs Imamoğlu though the court verdict ended his eligibility for the presidential race, may field a different candidate. Özel insists that he would not join the race, but it remains to be seen whether he changed his mind. Another potential name is Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, who, like Imamoğlu, did not switch to the YP as most former members of the CHP did. Yavaş, however, ruled out the possibility in statements to journalists over the weekend. He said he was not “part of any scenario” and focused on “municipal services.”

The next election is crucial for YP as it will be its first shot at the presidential post and may also be the last, as the CHP, under Özel, repeatedly failed to defeat the incumbent Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, except for victories in the 2024 municipal elections. Another defeat for Özel, although now under a different banner, may further lower the morale of the opposition, which tried to beat Erdoğan in the 2023 elections by forming a six-party alliance.

Özel, meanwhile, faces the risk of losing his immunity as a lawmaker as a new indictment accuses him and other top figures of the YP of corruption. The AK Party is likely to support a call to lift immunity while media reports say some 30 lawmakers from the CHP would also endorse such a move. The AK Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), already have 327 seats in total, enough for approval of lifting immunity, but CHP’s support may further derail YP’s ambitions for power, as the post-2023 political landscape indicates that another possibility of an opposition alliance is distant. The YP already lost a valuable ally in the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which parted ways with other opposition parties it involved in a secret alliance in the recent elections.