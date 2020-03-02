The Turkish military destroyed ammunition trucks belonging to the Syrian regime in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province on Monday within the scope of Operation Spring Shield.

Hidden under a building located 20 kilometers north of Saraqib, the Turkish army hit the trucks, causing massive explosions in the building that lasted reportedly for hours.

VIDEO — Footage shows Turkish UAV destroying convoy of tanks and armored vehicles belonging to Assad regime in Syria's Idlib pic.twitter.com/cRxVZ63xQJ — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 1, 2020

Saraqib is on a strategic crossroad connecting the country’s two main highways, M4 and M5. The M4 motorway connects the port city of Latakia to the Iraqi border, while the M5 forms the backbone of the country's highways, connecting the economic hub of Aleppo to the central cities of Hama and Homs, the capital Damascus and to the Jordanian border further south.