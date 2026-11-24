Turkish military helicopter crashes during training flight
by Daily Sabah
ISTANBULNov 24, 2026 - 8:23 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
by Daily Sabah
Nov 24, 2026 8:23 pm
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
A Turkish Air Force AS-532 helicopter crashed during a training flight after taking off from the central province of Eskişehir, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the wreckage had been located and search and rescue operations were ongoing.
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