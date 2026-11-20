Turkish forces take part in multinational exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean and Bulgaria as NATO Edge 2026 concludes in Izmir, highlighting military readiness and defense technology cooperation.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the Blue Whale-2026 naval exercise, hosted by Türkiye from Nov. 9-20, was continuing successfully in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercise brings together units from the Turkish Naval Forces and Coast Guard Command, NATO Standing Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) and naval forces from the United States and Pakistan, alongside observers from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Turkish Land Forces personnel are participating in the Tracia-2026 exercise in Bulgaria from Nov. 9-26.

According to the ministry, the exercise tests NATO forces' alert and deployment procedures as part of efforts to increase their strength to brigade level.

"Ready together, stronger together," the ministry noted in a statement.

Separately, NATO Edge 2026 concluded Thursday in Izmir, bringing together alliance decision-makers, military officials, defense industry representatives and academics.

Held at the Izmir Fair Center, the three-day event featured approximately 300 companies from more than 25 countries, including 30 Turkish organizations showcasing their engineering expertise and production capabilities.

Discussions focused on NATO's evolving technological requirements, defense industry cooperation and the integration of emerging technologies into military capabilities.

Key topics included satellite communications, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, interoperability and artificial intelligence, reflecting the alliance's efforts to adapt to an evolving security environment.